Midland church gives 250 turkeys to community for Thanksgiving

Faith Church of Midland gives back to the community by giving away free thanks.

MIDLAND, Texas — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, turkeys are in high demand.



And Faith Church of Midland wants to help those in their community get a hold of them as a way of giving back.



They wanted to do their part just before Thanksgiving to help those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner in Midland.

“What we decided to do," pastor of Faith Church of Midland Johnny Paredes said. "Faith Church is a relatively new church; we’ve been around for three months. We figured what better way to say thank you to our community we’re apart of by giving away 250 turkeys for thanksgiving season.”

The church raised money to purchase all of the turkeys for the event.

All of the leftover turkeys don’t go to waste and will go to someone in need.

Thirty will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club and any others will be offered to homes in the neighborhood near the Boys and Girls Club.

All of this just shows how dedicated they are to give back to the community they call home.

“To us as a church body," Paredes said. "It’s been an amazing time and an amazing opportunity to be a blessing back to our city. Cause we know there are families with needs and there are people that are just, for this Thanksgiving season, that are needing a blessing and we’re glad to meet that blessing.”