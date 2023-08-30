Midland Art Crawl's theme in September is 'Oktoberfest'

On Sept. 1, the Midland Art Crawl will be having an "Oktoberfest" themed crawl from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Art Crawl will be hosting an "Oktoberfest" themed crawl on Friday, Sept. 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A crawl will be happening at the Venezia Restaurant where they will be serving "Small Plate Specials Art Crawl specific service" and wine and cocktail specials. Live music will be performed by artists Connie Lee, Mary Schwope, Brandon Norman and Andrew Lawson.

At The Blue Door, there will be Oktoberfest beer on tap, apple stredel cocktails and black forest cake shots. Live music will be performed by Dan Fruehauf and artists Loren Estes, Lesley Webb and Alexx Wolf will be there. People 21 years and older are the only ones allowed into The Blue Door.

Eccentric Brewing Co. will have 12 craft beers on draft, live music, an onsite food truck and an Oktoberfest beer release.

Texas Sun Winery is having charcuterie boards, "wine flights", food and locally-produced wines. Live music will be played and artists Edgar Armendariz, Elizabeth Natividad and Yesika Navarro will be there.

Entrepreneurial Center Patio will have a complimentary Oktoberfest food and drink and live music from Jamie Ehl and Kathy Keller. The place is family and pet friendly.

The last place hosting a crawl is The FaFa Gallery, which only allows MAA members only. They will have the Orphaned Art Show, an on-site art gallery, "Gallery Cat" and complimentary food and beverage. Four artists will be at the gallery.