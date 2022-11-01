Merry Marketplace returns to Odessa

Funds raised by the marketplace will be put back into the community through organizations like the Odessa Teen Court, the Rainbow Room and Hope Chest.

ODESSA, Texas — The 39th Annual Merry Marketplace is coming back to the Ector County Coliseum.

This event, run by the Junior League of Odessa, will run Nov. 3-6. 2022's theme is "Sparkle and Shine it's Christmas Time!"

Funds raised by the marketplace will be put back into the community through organizations like the Odessa Teen Court, the Rainbow Room and Hope Chest.

Shopping hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for general admission shopping are $10 per day or $25 for a three day pass.

You can also enjoy the Premier Shopping Party from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. For $100, you can enjoy early access and an open bar.

There will also be special events like Breakfast with Santa on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or a Ladies Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.