Meals on Wheels of Odessa, Sewell Ford partner for annual 'Mudbug' fundraiser

Meals on Wheels of Odessa will be holding their 23rd annual “Mudbug” fundraiser on April 11 in Barn G of the Ector County Coliseum.
VIP early entry will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by general admission at 6:30 p.m.
The event, presented by Sewell Ford, will feature all-you-can-eat crawfish, fried catfish, boiled shrimp, corn, potatoes, and hushpuppies. There will also be a raffle.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Meals on Wheels of Odessa.
In a press release, the organization’s executive director Craig Stoker spoke about just how impactful the money raised is.
“Although this is my first Mudbug, the traditions will carry on, and this will be a great party,” said Stoker. “Without the generous sponsorship from Sewell Ford we would not expect to raise as much money to continue growing our client list. With the slashing of SNAP benefits recently, our numbers have increased to over 600 clients a day, which is more than ever before. Events like Mudbug raise funds which can be used to continue adding clients to our list.”
