MCSO to hold second annual Halloween Drive-In Movie Bash

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office will hold it's second annual Halloween Drive-In Movie Bash at the Big Sky Drive-In Movie Theater on Oct. 30.
The event will feature three free double feature movie options.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and movies will start at 7:25 p.m. The theater is located at 6200 W Hwy 80 in Midland.
Vitalant will also be at the event taking blood donations at their Bloodmobile.
