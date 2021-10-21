MCSO to hold second annual Halloween Drive-In Movie Bash

The event is free and will feature three double feature movie options.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office will hold it's second annual Halloween Drive-In Movie Bash at the Big Sky Drive-In Movie Theater on Oct. 30.

The event will feature three free double feature movie options.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and movies will start at 7:25 p.m. The theater is located at 6200 W Hwy 80 in Midland.

Vitalant will also be at the event taking blood donations at their Bloodmobile.