MCSO partners with Big Sky Drive In for free Halloween movie night

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Big Sky Drive In for a free Halloween movie night.

Movies will start at 7:25 p.m. on Oct. 31. Attendees will have a choice between "Hotel Transylvania", "Monster House" and "Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were Rabbit".

The theater will be handing out "ghoulie" bags with candy and treats, though movie-goers can also bring in their own food or place an online order from the concession stand.

Big Sky also says masks and sanitation stations will also be available inside of the facility.

For more information you can visit the Midland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.