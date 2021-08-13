MCSO invites community to join them in celebration at Midland County Bash 2021

The free event will feature jumpers, games, food and non-denominational worship music.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a free event called “Midland County Bash 2021” Saturday from 4-8 p.m. inside the Midland County Horseshoe.

The event will feature jumpers, games, food and non-denominational worship music played by the FUMC Praise team, Sara Gray and the Crestview Worship team.

MCSO said they are holding the event to celebrate life, our community and going back to school.

Additionally, many agencies have come together to provide free items to boost educational interest and give information on assistance that is available in times of need.