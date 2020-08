The cook-off will feature categories for items like brisket, ribs, chicken, chili, salsa and more.

MCCAMEY, Texas — The Wind Energy Capital of Texas Cook-Off and Festival is planned for September 25-26.

The event, which takes place in McCamey, will be set up at the Santa Fe Park Marketplace.

Booths for crafts, toys, clothing and more will be featured at the event.

Children's activities, a cornhole tournament and more will be available.

