Marfa 100 race goes virtual for 2020

Cyclists can now complete the race from wherever they are across 17 days.

MARFA, Texas — Despite cancelling the race in May, Marfa 100 is back on for this year.

The race, which is normally held on Ranch Road 2810, will be held virtually instead.

Entrants can complete the 100k from wherever they are, completing one big ride or several smaller rides.

Cyclists can also sign up for a multi-person relay, with up to four people.

The event will run from October 1-17. Registration ends on October 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The race fee is $35 for one person, $60 for a two-person relay, $90 for three and $120 for the four-person relay.

Additionally, there is a small sign-up fee ranging from $3 to $7.20.

Registration includes a Marfa 100 t-shirt, though t-shirts and race jerseys are available online as well.

Awards will be given to the three fastest overall male and female finishers and to the rider who climbs the most elevation over the course of their ride.

