March of Dimes puts on Mini Market for Many Babies

The event will feature vendors, food trucks and live music.

ODESSA, Texas — Nonprofit organization March of Dimes will be holding its Mini Market for Many Babies event Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at Stonegate Fellowship in Odessa.

The event will feature vendors, food trucks and live music. Proceeds from the sale of tickets, auction items and some vendors will go toward March of Dimes' mission to provide resources and education to mothers, nurses and NICU doctors.

Attendees can purchase food and drink tickets for $30 a piece or two for $50.