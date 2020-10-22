March of Dimes hosts Signature Chefs Auction

The event will showcase local culinary talent. Chefs attending will present signature dishes for people to sample.

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas' March of Dimes will be holding a Signature Chefs Auction Thursday night at the Bush Convention Center.

The event will showcase local culinary talent. Chefs attending will present signature dishes for people to sample.

There will also be a live and silent auction for people to bid on.

This event will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

Any donations made will go towards the March of Dimes' mission to fight for the health of moms and babies.

You can also donate online by visiting the March of Dimes West Texas website.