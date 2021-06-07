Locals prepare to celebrate Fourth of July

Events in both Midland and Odessa provide an opportunity for everyone to show their American spirit.

TEXAS, USA — Locals will have two opportunities to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang at the 2021 Star-Spangled Salute in Midland and the Firecracker Fandango in Odessa.

The Star-Spangled Salute will be held on July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Centennial Park and the Bush Convention Center.

The event will begin with the 58th annual Children’s Sidewalk Parade and close out with a firework show. It will also feature live music, a photo contest and local vendors selling food and goods.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

For a full calendar, a sponsor list and more information on how you can help out

A reworked, smaller version of Firecracker Fandango will take place July 2 in downtown Odessa.

The event will feature a car show on Texas Avenue from 6-8 p.m. and a free concert in the Ector Theatre from 8-10 p.m.