Locals prepare to celebrate Fourth of July

TEXAS, USA —
Locals will have two opportunities to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang at the 2021 Star-Spangled Salute in Midland and the Firecracker Fandango in Odessa.
The Star-Spangled Salute will be held on July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Centennial Park and the Bush Convention Center.
The event will begin with the 58th annual Children’s Sidewalk Parade and close out with a firework show. It will also feature live music, a photo contest and local vendors selling food and goods.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
For a full calendar, a sponsor list and more information on how you can help out, click here.
A reworked, smaller version of Firecracker Fandango will take place July 2 in downtown Odessa.
The event will feature a car show on Texas Avenue from 6-8 p.m. and a free concert in the Ector Theatre from 8-10 p.m.
For more information on each part of the event and to register for the car show or concert tickets, click here.