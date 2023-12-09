Local water color artist shows how to turn physical pieces into digital

Free demonstrations at the Pallete Club of Midland revealed how one can take a painting and use it for clothing designs or book cover patterns.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Carrie Hawkins, a designer and water color artist, in Tuesday's meeting at the Pallete Club of Midland, showed attendees what it means to turn physical pieces into digital work.

Hawkins was very happy people were interested.

"So grateful y'all to have me. I know you all are amazing artists," Hawkins said. "It means a lot to me that you showed up. I always get nervous so thank you."

The club held a lesson on how artists can digitize their artwork.

Free demonstrations revealed how one can take a painting and use it for clothing designs or book cover patterns.

These demonstrations happen every second Tuesday of the month.