Local venues offering concerts, drive-in style

"We just have a particular area that, it’s easy to space people out," Sam Kirkland, owner of Big Sky Drive-In said.

MIDLAND, Texas — These days, concerts are coming to us in the form of a drive-up.

"We liked the idea, we thought it was really neat that we could provide something different," Sam Kirkland, owner of Big Sky Drive-In said.

The Big Sky Drive-In typically only offers movies, but this year they've added graduations, church services, even weddings to their screens.

"Somebody wants to get married out there," Kirkland said.

And now, concerts.

Encore, a vendor that promotes special events and concerts came to them with the idea.

"They came to the Drive-In Theater Association, which we're a member of and presented this idea to us and these concerts, by the way, they are strictly for drive-ins. The indoor theaters don't get to show these concerts.

On the day of the concert, all you have to do is roll up in your car, park in your designated spot, kick back and enjoy the show.

Their prices are per car, allowing 6 people in each car.

They've had two successful concerts so far and their next one is Metallica on August 29, 2020.

"We're just thankful we have a business that people can still use a little bit," Kirkland said.

Now over at the Wagner Noel, they're adopting the same concept, except the performance will be live.

They're trying it out for the first time next weekend with their Josh Abbott concert August 28, 2020.

Each ticket covers one car with a max of 4 people inside.

The Midland Horseshoe Arena said in order to do something like a drive-in style concert, they'd need the approval of the Midland County Judge.

Right now they are focusing on consumer shows, meetings and equine events.

They say likely their concerts scheduled for the fall will be moved to spring 2021.