League of Women Voters hosting Midland Healthcare Update

The event will feature Kit Bredimus with Midland Health and Timothy Benton with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
MIDLAND, Texas — The League of Women Voters of Midland is hosting a special Facebook live event.

This event will start at 6 p.m. on March 30 and will focus on healthcare in Midland.

Featured will be Kit Bredimus, Vice President of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer at Midland Health and Timothy Benton, M.D. Regional Chair for Family & Community Medicine and Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

The Midland Healthcare Update will focus on COVID-19 vaccinations and how institutions help keep the community safe.

Bredimus and Benton will be available for a Q&A session at the end of the discussion.

The event is free and open to anyone with a Facebook account.
