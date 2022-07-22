Latin Kings of Comedy to visit Permian Basin on 20th anniversary tour

The comedians will be in Odessa and Monahans on August 5-6.

ODESSA, Texas — The Latin Kings of Comedy will be visiting the Permian Basin on August 5-6 as part of their 20th Anniversary comedy tour.

Paul Rodriguez, Joey Medina, Dennis Gaxiola, Johnny Sanchez and Gilbert Esquivel will be performing.

Odessa's event will be at Club Patron and the Monahans event will be at the Ward County Event Center.

Tickets are $55 for general admission tickets, $70 for VIP tickets and $500 for a VIP table of eight at the Odessa tour stop. Monahans only has general admission tickets available.

The event is 21 and over in Odessa and 18 and over in Monahans.