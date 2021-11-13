Latin Edge Car Club holds turkey giveaway, car show

The event will last from 11 a.m. until the time they run out of turkeys.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Latin Edge Car Club is holding its second annual turkey giveaway and car show Saturday from 11 a.m. until they run out of turkeys, in the H&R Block parking lot at 2305 N Big Spring St.

The car show potion of the event is open to all vehicle classes, including pedal cars and lowrider bikes. Awards for the show will be given out after the last turkey is given away.

The event will also have a DJ and bounce houses.