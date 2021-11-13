Landgraf to host town hall at Odessa College

The event is the first of four town halls scheduled with Landgraf in November and December.

ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf is set to host a town hall Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College.

The town hall will be focused on updating the public on what the Texas Legislature has done in 2021.

"These town halls are an opportunity for folks to ask questions and get a no-nonsense update on what the Texas legislature has been up to and how it impacts our lives in the Permian Basin," Landgraf said in a press release.