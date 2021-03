From 5 to 8 p.m., people can visit Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and pick up a plate for $12.

ODESSA, Texas — The Knights of Columbus Council #17679 will be holding a drive-thru fish fry on March 19.

From 5 to 8 p.m., people can visit Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and pick up a plate for $12.

Anyone can come by and purchase a plate. No dine-in will be allowed.