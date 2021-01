Children five years old and up are welcome to join the drop-off camp.

MIDLAND, Texas — Kidds and Canvas is holding its monthly Kid's Night Out event on Jan. 22.

The event will run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 3211 W. Wadley Avenue.

Children five years old and up are welcome to join the drop-off camp.

Tickets are $45 for the first child and $30 for each additional child.

Attendees are also asked to give 48 hour notice in case of cancellation due to limited space.