MIDLAND, Texas — KC's Nutty Roller is teaming up with Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Programs, Midland Impact Youth and Midland Coalition for their second annual skate party.

The event will run from 7 to 11 p.m. on May 10.

The party is a positive alternative for children to celebrate being drug free. This year's theme is "Hugs Not Drugs".

The first 40 children at the door will get in free.