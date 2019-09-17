AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time ever, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is coming to a college campus. Their school of choice? The University of Texas at Austin.

The show is coming to UT Austin on Nov. 7 in partnership with Samsung Mobile and the Galaxy Note 10.

"We have some amazing guests lined up, lots of surprises. And I need a place to stay, so if there are any empty dorms on campus, let me know," said Fallon.

"UT Austin— get ready...The Tonight Show is bringing the party to you," said Fallon.