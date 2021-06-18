Hot Summer Nights returns with live performances

These free concerts will take place every Friday night at The Ector Theatre.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts and Downtown Odessa, Inc. have returned with Hot Summer Nights.

The annual event features concerts every Friday night through June and July.

These free concerts feature a variety of local and state artists, like Dallas Black Dance Theatre and Current Nine.

Concerts are held at the newly reopened Ector Theatre, and tickets are required.

To reserve your free tickets or to see the full list of artists performing, you can click or tap here and select the day or artist you are interested in.