Hope Mommies West Texas hosts 5K Fun Run event

MIDLAND, Texas — If you are looking for something fun and energetic to do then, joining in on the 5K Fun Run event hosted by Hope Mommies West Texas may be for you.

The event, which takes place on Oct. 10, is a fundraiser that will allow you to have fun with other families as well as run or walk.

Proceeds from this fun event will go towards the Hope Mommies West Texas, in an effort to help support moms and families.