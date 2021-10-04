x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Events

High Sky Wing holds 13th annual Hops & Props Beer Tasting

Proceeds from the event will support the CAF High Sky Wing and the Midland Army Air Field Museum.

MIDLAND, Texas —

High Sky Wing is holding its 13th annual Hops and Props Beer Tasting Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. In the CAF High Sky Wing hangar located at 9600 Wright Drive in Midland. 

The event features a beer tasting with over 50 different options, food samples from local restaurants, live music, a bottle cap raffle, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction with prizes ranging from hotel stays to airplane rides. 

It also gives attendees an opportunity to check out vintage warbirds.

General admission tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door, non-drinking tickets are $20, and VIP tables seating 8 guests are $500. 

The event is for those 21 and up only. There will be a cash bar. 

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for VIP guests only and 7 p.m. for general admission attendees. 

Proceeds from the event will support the CAF High Sky Wing and the Midland Army Air Field Museum.

For more information on the event, click here.

Related Articles