High Sky Wing holds 13th annual Hops & Props Beer Tasting

Proceeds from the event will support the CAF High Sky Wing and the Midland Army Air Field Museum.

MIDLAND, Texas — High Sky Wing is holding its 13th annual Hops and Props Beer Tasting Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. In the CAF High Sky Wing hangar located at 9600 Wright Drive in Midland.

The event features a beer tasting with over 50 different options, food samples from local restaurants, live music, a bottle cap raffle, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction with prizes ranging from hotel stays to airplane rides.

It also gives attendees an opportunity to check out vintage warbirds.

General admission tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door, non-drinking tickets are $20, and VIP tables seating 8 guests are $500.

The event is for those 21 and up only. There will be a cash bar.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for VIP guests only and 7 p.m. for general admission attendees.

