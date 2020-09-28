Heritage Museum holding drive-thru Christmas celebration

Santa will be handing out gingerbread cookie kits, and children can put their letters to Santa in a special mailbox.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Heritage Museum in Big Spring will be holding a drive-thru Christmas experience.

This event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on December 5.

Children can bring their letters to Santa to put them in his mailbox.

Santa and his friends will be on hand to give out gingerbread cookie kits and other fun activities.

This event will be free, but the museum accepts and welcomes donations.

The museum is requesting reservations however. You can call 432-267-8255 prior to December 1 to reserve your spot.