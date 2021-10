The haunted house will be open nightly all weekend at 900 N Missouri St.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Rangel's Annual Haunted House will be open nightly at 900 N Missouri St. in Fort Stockton all Halloween weekend.

Hours of operation are from dark to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as dark to 10 p.m. on Sunday. A sensory friendly version of the house will also be held.

Admission prices are $5 for adults and $3 for kids under 10 and seniors.