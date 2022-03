The event is being held in Building G of the Ector County Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday.

ODESSA, Texas — The Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show is returning to the Ector County Coliseum the weekend of March 19.

Event hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event features guns, knives, coins, jewelry and much more.

Admission for adults is $8 for one day and $14 for a two-day pass. Kids under 12 get in free.