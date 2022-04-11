Guided walking tour to feature Odessa art, destinations

The event will include several artistic activities and demonstrations.

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa, Inc. and Odessa Arts will be holding a guided walking tour of downtown, featuring artistic activities at seven different Odessa destinations, on April 22 starting at 6 p.m.

Some locations included in the event are the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Rooster’s Diner, Copper Key Gift, Noel Heritage Plaza and Revival Float Spa.

In addition to those stops, attendees will receive two free drinks and two snacks throughout the tour, as well as a souvenir T-shirt and a commemorative tote bag.

Those interested must be 21 or older with a valid ID to attend. However, non-alcoholic options will be available at all drink stops.