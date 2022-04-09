Go-Go's bassist to visit Permian Basin

The event is the third installment of Odessa Arts’ Authors @ The Ector series.

ODESSA, Texas — Go-Go's bassist Kathy Valentine is coming to Odessa to talk about her book “All I Ever Wanted: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Memoir.”

The event is a part of Odessa Arts’ Authors @ The Ector series and will take place at The Ector Theatre on April 14, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and curtain at 7 p.m. The speaking portion of the event will be followed by a book signing.

Along with a roller coaster of stories about Valentine’s experiences with the band, the book also features themes of finding success and finding yourself, even when it all comes crashing down, according to Odessa Arts.

Ticket prices are $10 for students, $20 for Odessa Arts Members and $25 for non-members.