x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Events

Fix West Texas to hold 2nd annual golf tournament

The event, titled "The Big Swing," will happen June 7 at Green Tree Country Club.
Credit: Fix West Texas Facebook post

MIDLAND, Texas —

Fix West Texas is holding its 2nd annual golf tournament titled “The Big Swing” June 7 at Green Tree Country Club. There will be a shotgun start at 12 p.m. 

The tournament is set up for two-person teams to compete in five flights. It is a play your own ball competition.

For an entry fee of $400, teams will compete for pro-shop money awards. 

Professional team photographs will be taken by Carol Bynum Pet Photography. 

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and to register a team, click here. 