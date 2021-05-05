Fix West Texas to hold 2nd annual golf tournament

MIDLAND, Texas —
Fix West Texas is holding its 2nd annual golf tournament titled “The Big Swing” June 7 at Green Tree Country Club. There will be a shotgun start at 12 p.m.
The tournament is set up for two-person teams to compete in five flights. It is a play your own ball competition.
For an entry fee of $400, teams will compete for pro-shop money awards.
Professional team photographs will be taken by Carol Bynum Pet Photography.
For more information on sponsorship opportunities and to register a team, click here.