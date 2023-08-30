First Friday ODTX event in September is on Sept. 1

On the first Friday of each month, First Friday ODTX helps gather residents and visitors to downtown Odessa. For September 2023, it starts on the first.

ODESSA, Texas — First Friday ODTX is having their monthly gathering every first Friday of the month for residents and visitors of downtown Odessa. In September 2023, it is on Sept. 1.

Each month, the streets of Odessa are lively and colorful with music, games and delicious food.

You have exciting opportunities to collect amazing giveaways that have "unbeatable deals" from local businesses.

The event is open to all ages and caters to everyone interested.

There will be live performances by local bands and artists, while food lovers can try a diverse range of street eats.

The First Friday ODTX event helps bring "vibrancy" and "community spirit" to downtown Odessa.