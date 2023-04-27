Ellen Noël Art Museum to hold annual 'West Texas Fest' fundraiser

The event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 13 at Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noël Art Museum has announced the return of their West Texas Fest fundraiser.

The event will be held on Oct. 13 at Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center. Sponsor hour will begin at 6 p.m., followed by general admission at 7 p.m.

The festival will feature Texas spirits, food, live music and many more activities.

Funds raised through the event help the museum continue education programs for all ages and support exhibitions and other programming throughout the year.