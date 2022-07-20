x
Ector County Library to hold book sale

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas —

The Ector County Library will be holding a book sale on July 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the building's basement.

Titles from many different genres will be featured, including fiction, nonfiction, Spanish, children’s and cookbooks.

Attendees will be given a bag to fit as many books as they can into. Payment will be cash only and only 30 people will be allowed in the sale room at a time.

For those waiting, the activity room down the hall will be open with free coffee and books to read.

