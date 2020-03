ODESSA, Texas — Calling all divas! Calling all divas!

The Ector County Coliseum will be hosting the All things Beautiful Spring Expo this year, for those who love all of the trending fashions.

Local vendors and shops from all over West Texas will be at this fun happening.

Those who attend will have the chance to socialize and hangout with friends and family.

If you are interested in attending this fashionable event, it will be held on March 14 at 10 a.m.