ECSO to hold hiring event for multiple positions

In addition to job opportunities, the event will feature food, music, face painting and bounce houses.
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is inviting the community out for career opportunities and family fun on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Annex of 2265 W. Sycamore Dr., next to Kellus Turner Park.

The event will focus on hiring applicants for both sworn and non-sworn positions, such as jailers, deputies, dispatchers, booking clerks and licensed vocational nurses.

On top of job opportunities, the event will also provide family fun like food, music, face painting and bounce houses.

