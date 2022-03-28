ECSO to hold hiring event for multiple positions

In addition to job opportunities, the event will feature food, music, face painting and bounce houses.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is inviting the community out for career opportunities and family fun on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Annex of 2265 W. Sycamore Dr., next to Kellus Turner Park.

The event will focus on hiring applicants for both sworn and non-sworn positions, such as jailers, deputies, dispatchers, booking clerks and licensed vocational nurses.