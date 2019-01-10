ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Crisis Center of West Texas and Safe Place of the Permian Basin are kicking off October which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a special event.

The kickoff event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on October 1 in the lawn of the Ector County Courthouse.

Speakers will include Sheriff Mike Griffis, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke and Representative Brooks Landgraf.

The event will also celebrate Monica's Law, which was signed by Governor Abbot in 2019. The law was named for Monica Deming, an Odessa woman who was killed by her abusive boyfriend in 2015.

Attendees to the event are encouraged to wear purple to show support in the fight against domestic violence.

Studies show that one in every three women is a victim of domestic violence.

