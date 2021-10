The parade starts Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Hispanic Heritage Parades Odessa, TX and Jesse Porras Productions will be putting on a Día de los Muertos parade in Odessa on Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at 11 a.m.

The parade will give attendees the chance to celebrate life by remembering and honoring the dead.

The parade route will start on 17th Street at La Hacienda Vieja and end on 9th Street at the Ector County ISD Administrative Offices.