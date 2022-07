There are currently six time slots spread over two days.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chick-fil-A located on Faudree Road will be hosting a mother son date night on August 2 and 3.

The event will feature complimentary photos, trivia games and a special secret menu item.

Three time slots are currently available on both days at 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.