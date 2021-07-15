Celebration of the Arts returns for 37th year

COA is the longest-running annual event held in downtown Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 37th annual Celebration of the Arts festival will be held this Friday through Sunday at the Bush Convention Center in Midland.

The celebration will kick off Friday with a ticketed premier party. Saturday and Sunday will feature over 60 artist booths, performances, interactive crafts and a food truck alley.

Attendees can enjoy these festivities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

The event, produced by Arts Council of Midland, is the longest-running annual event held in downtown Midland.