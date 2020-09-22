Candlelight vigil honors late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Candles will be provided to attendees, and masks will be required at all times.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Democratic Party is holding a candlelight vigil for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The vigil will take place at the party's headquarters at 520 N. Lee Avenue from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Candles will be provided to attendees, and masks will be required at all times.

Limited parking spots will be reserved for those who want to attend but cannot leave their vehicles due to the pandemic.

Some community members will be speaking, and attendees will be invited to share their thoughts on Ginsburg's passing.