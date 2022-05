The day will include tours, food, a flag ceremony and a fly-over by the commemorative air force’s planes.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing will be holding an open house and ceremony in honor of Memorial Day on May 30.

The free day of events will start at 10 a.m. when the museum opens. There will be open cockpit and museum tours, a flag ceremony and a fly-over by the commemorative air force’s planes.

The CAF Desert Squadron will also be serving lunch for purchase from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.