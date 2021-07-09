CAF High Sky Wing hosts 30th annual AIRSHO

General admission for the event is free.

MIDLAND, Texas — The High Sky Wing Commemorative Air Force AIRSHO will return for its 30th anniversary Saturday and Sunday at Midland International Air and Space Port. Gates open at 9 a.m.

General admission for the event is free, but if you would like to upgrade to a shaded tent with chairs in the Flight Line Chalet, you can do so for $25 per person.

The event features flying displays of military aircraft and aerobatic performances by civilian pilots.

Bill Coombes, interim director of the AIRSHO, said it takes hard work from dedicated volunteers to put the event on.

"Everybody who works for this airshow is a volunteer,” Coombes said. “When the headquarters moved out of Midland and left us as the unit to carry on, everybody is a volunteer. It takes a core group of probably 50 people. We get community volunteers, probably another 500, so it's a big undertaking to put on this airshow.”

Regular parking is $10 per car, or you can upgrade to VIP parking for $25 each.

For those who would like to show off a car, truck or motorcycle, CarSho and Shine parking passes are available for $25. The pass allows attendees to park inside the show grounds, behind the hangar.