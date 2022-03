Children who attend will receive a free copy of the featured book as well as a special gift from one of the event sponsors.

MIDLAND, Texas — The George W. Bush Childhood Home is hosting its Third Thursday Reading Event on March 17.

March's event will be held at 4:45 p.m. and feature the book "The Cat Who Lived with Anne Frank."

Children who attend will receive a free copy of the featured book as well as a special gift from one of the event sponsors.

Space is limited, so parents should call 432-685-1112 to reserve their spot ASAP.