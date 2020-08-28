Big Spring holding back to school carnival

The carnival will feature rides, games, food and more.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring is holding a back to school carnival the weekend of August 28.

Wright's Amusement's carnival will be held at the Roy Anderson Sports Complex at 1700 I-20.

Hours vary from day to day on the carnival, but start at either 3 or 5 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. The carnival will be open August 28-30 and September 3-6.

You can see a full list of hours on the City of Big Spring Facebook page.

Rides like a giant Ferris Wheel, a carousel and more will be available. Ride-all-day wristbands will be available for $25.

Food trailers will be on hand at the carnival selling cotton candy, turkey legs, corn dogs, funnel cakes and other traditional fair food.

To keep people safe, the attractions will be sanitized regularly. Sanitation stations will be on hand throughout the carnival and attendees are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings.