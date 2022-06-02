Big Spring clay shoot to benefit local businesses

This is the second year that the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce has held the event.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding its second annual clay shoot Saturday at Moss Creek Ranch.

The events of the weekend will start Friday for an early registration mixer at The Train Car from 7-9 p.m.

The day of the shoot will begin at 9 a.m. for check in, followed by a safety meeting at 9:45 a.m. and the first flight at 10 a.m.

The event provides an opportunity for community members to help the chamber of commerce's goal of supporting local businesses while also getting a chance to win prizes.