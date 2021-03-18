Big Bend Comic Con goes virtual

Featured at the event will be cosplayers, writers, comic book artists and more.

ALPINE, Texas — If you've gone a whole year without attending a comic convention, this virtual event might be perfect for you.

Big Bend Comic Con will be holding a virtual edition of their event on March 21.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., interested parties will be able to use the Whova app to enjoy the convention. The entry fee is only $2.

Featured at the event will be cosplayers, writers, comic book artists and more.

There will also be a variety of contests, including trivia, art and cosplay.

For more information about the convention you can visit the website.