Big Bend area law enforcement holding annual memorial

ALPINE, Texas — According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association (BBALEOA) will hold its annual service to memorialize the officers that have fallen in the line of duty.

The memorial will take place on May 26th at 10:00 a.m. It will be held at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.

This year's service will be lead by Alpine Police Department Captain Darrell Losoya, who was chosen to be the memorial's Master of Ceremonies for 2021.