BCCPB holds 31st Annual Ebony Bar Awards Ceremony

ODESSA, Texas — The Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin will be holding its 31st annual Ebony Bar Awards Ceremony Saturday at 5 p.m. at 1 Fairway Drive in Odessa.

The black tie event, centered on honoring some of Odessa's finest, will have a cocktail hour and dinner.

The ceremony will honor Dr. Gregory D. Williams and feature keynote speaker Dr. Nathanial Hearne.

Tickets are $50 for the general public, or $40 for seniors, and can be purchased at the chamber office or by contacting 432-257-2055. There are also multiple levels of table sponsorship options.