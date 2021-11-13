x
Events

BCCPB holds 31st Annual Ebony Bar Awards Ceremony

The black tie ceremony will feature a cocktail hour and dinner.
Credit: BCCPB

ODESSA, Texas — The Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin will be holding its 31st annual Ebony Bar Awards Ceremony Saturday at 5 p.m. at 1 Fairway Drive in Odessa.

The black tie event, centered on honoring some of Odessa's finest, will have a cocktail hour and dinner.

The ceremony will honor Dr. Gregory D. Williams and feature keynote speaker Dr. Nathanial Hearne.

Tickets are $50 for the general public, or $40 for seniors, and can be purchased at the chamber office or by contacting 432-257-2055. There are also multiple levels of table sponsorship options.

For more information on the event, click the Facebook link above and see the image attached to this story.

