Basin PBS to host the West Texas Heritage Festival on Sept. 30

"I'm hoping people will bring their families and that we'll all see the beauty in other cultures. There is a Chinese author that said in a interview that I read, her name is Grace Lin, she said the way we fight racism as parents is to humanize other cultures through our children," Baker said. "[The quote] stopped me in my tracks. I thought that was beautiful. That is where we fight ignorance. So, let [the children] try food they might have never tried before, hear music sang in languages they never heard before and give them a taste of all the beauty around the world."