Basin PBS to host the West Texas Heritage Festival on Sept. 30

MIDLAND, Texas — If you are looking for some more plans on Sept. 30, don't forget to check out the West Texas Heritage Festival on Saturday.
Basin PBS is the host of the festival and this years theme is a fusion of culture.
It will be in Midland at Centennial Park and there will be art, music, food and dance.
This is open for all ages and a member of the board for the West Texas Heritage Festival, Emily Baker, spoke with NewsWest 9 about her expectations for this year.
"I'm hoping people will bring their families and that we'll all see the beauty in other cultures. There is a Chinese author that said in a interview that I read, her name is Grace Lin, she said the way we fight racism as parents is to humanize other cultures through our children," Baker said. "[The quote] stopped me in my tracks. I thought that was beautiful. That is where we fight ignorance. So, let [the children] try food they might have never tried before, hear music sang in languages they never heard before and give them a taste of all the beauty around the world."